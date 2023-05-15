Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

