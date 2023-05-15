Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,685,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,155,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

