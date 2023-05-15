FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 249,825 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

