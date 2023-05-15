Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 551,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Gentherm Trading Down 1.5 %

Gentherm stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gentherm has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 62.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 169.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 144.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.