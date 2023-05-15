Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Maritime (GLBS)
