GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

