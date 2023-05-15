HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 11,364 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

