HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 175,042 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $268.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.15 and a 200-day moving average of $305.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

