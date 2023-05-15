HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,981,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ACWX stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.