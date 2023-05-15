HC Wainwright Raises Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target to $7.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

