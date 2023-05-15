HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 37,241 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of APA worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

APA stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

