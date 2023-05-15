HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 64,160 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

