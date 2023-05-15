HighTower Advisors LLC Has $18.80 Million Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,242 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 26.24% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Shares of COM stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

