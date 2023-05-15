HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $251,001.60 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,723 shares in the company, valued at $80,260,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HireRight in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

