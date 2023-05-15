HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $462.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $468.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

