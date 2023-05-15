Huntington National Bank Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $233.50 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,016,035 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.