Huntington National Bank Has $315,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $390.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

