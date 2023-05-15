Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 216,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

