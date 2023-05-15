Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $385.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

