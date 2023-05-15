Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,484 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Boeing’s April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
- Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
- Nasdaq 100 Hits 2023 Highs As Google, Amazon Join The Tech Rally
- Does Meta Platforms Stock Have More Upside?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.