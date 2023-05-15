Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.91% of Huntsman worth $259,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.