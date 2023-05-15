IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

SDOW opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

