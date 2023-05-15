Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

