Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $73,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $112.30.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

