Insider Buying: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Purchases $11,000.00 in Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) Director David R. Stevens acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

AMPE opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

