Insider Buying: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Purchases $11,000.00 in Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) Director David R. Stevens acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %
AMPE opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.