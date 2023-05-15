Insider Selling: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.