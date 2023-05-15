Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells $437,000.92 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,069 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $22,224.51.

On Monday, March 13th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,159 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $23,342.26.

Cryoport Trading Down 7.9 %

Cryoport stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $913.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

