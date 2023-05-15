Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells $589,190.50 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LECO opened at $168.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

