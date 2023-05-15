Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO Sells $34,809.10 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Frank Iv Hulse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 2.0 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,957,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

