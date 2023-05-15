Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $598,497.50 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $296.20 on Monday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.12 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

