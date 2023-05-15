Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $439,733.71 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.