Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $439,733.71 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

