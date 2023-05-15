Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 121.46% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

