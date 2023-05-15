Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the period.

BSCN stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

