Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.
NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $29.79 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
