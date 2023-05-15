Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $528,000.

OMFL opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

