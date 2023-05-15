Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $40,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

