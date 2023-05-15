iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of IPW opened at $0.62 on Friday. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.29.

