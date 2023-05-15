Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Steven Piano Sells 141 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Steven Piano sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $13,361.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,829.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $95.12 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

