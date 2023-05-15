Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $48,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 60.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PNM opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

