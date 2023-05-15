Jennison Associates LLC Buys 113,530 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,530 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $54,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,744. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

