Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

NYSE IT opened at $310.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.89. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,470 shares of company stock worth $7,395,915 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

