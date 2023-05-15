Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $54,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $236.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day moving average of $274.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $229.48 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.53.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.