Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $42,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

HLT opened at $141.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

