Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Independence Realty Trust worth $58,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

IRT stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 243.48%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.