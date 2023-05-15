Jennison Associates LLC Has $44 Million Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,184 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Ero Copper worth $43,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Ero Copper by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after buying an additional 2,276,264 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ERO stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

