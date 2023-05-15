Jennison Associates LLC Has $46.37 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $46,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,752,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,898,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,030,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Down 2.8 %

PDD stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.