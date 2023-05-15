Jennison Associates LLC Has $47.64 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.86% of Saia worth $47,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after buying an additional 218,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 100.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after buying an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

SAIA stock opened at $280.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

