Jennison Associates LLC Has $51.79 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,304 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $51,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.3 %

DAR stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

