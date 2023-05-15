Jennison Associates LLC Has $55.46 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137,408 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.09% of Universal Display worth $55,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $136.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.