Jennison Associates LLC Has $59.12 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $59,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

